HARRISBURG — Coronavirus cases continue to rise in the area, with three new cases reported in Clearfield County, and three in Jefferson County.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 10 new cases, Blair reported six and Centre County reported four.
Total cases reported in Clearfield and neighboring counties area are listed below:
• Blair –99 with 1 death
• Cambria –123 with 3 deaths
• Centre –239 with 8 deaths
• Clearfield –85 with 0 deaths
• Elk –29 with 0 deaths
• Jefferson –37 with 1 death
The state Department of Health on Friday confirmed 1,009 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 93,876. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results.
he number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.
There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 804,764 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
• 1% are ages 5-12;
• Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;
• Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;
• 37% are ages 25-49;
• Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and
• 26% are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,164 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 at 737 distinct facilities in 55 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,032 of total cases are in health care workers.