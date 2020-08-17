KYLERTOWN — Cooper Township Municipal Authority is asking its customers to voluntarily conserve water, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The authority issued a voluntary water conservation notice that became yesterday.
Water saving tips inside the home
- Turn the faucet off while brushing your teeth, rinse with a glass of water
- When shaving, use a sink filled with rinse water
- Take short showers instead of baths
- Fill the sink to pre-rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher
Water recycling tips
- Place a bucket in the shower to catch water that is wasted while you adjust your shower water temperature, and recycle this water for plants or other watering uses
Other sources of water that can be recycled easily for other watering purposes include:
- Pet dishes
- Flower vases
- Leftover water from cooking or drinking
- Dehumidifier water
Water saving tips outside the home
- Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways, steps and sidewalks
- Wash the car with water from a bucket. If a hose is used, control the flow with an automatic shut off nozzle
- Water the lawn or garden during the coolest part of the day and avoid windy days
- Use a soaker hose and trickle irrigation systems to reduce the amount of water used for irrigation
- Use mulch around shrubs and garden plants to reduce evaporation from the soil surface and cut down on weed growth
For more information on long-term water conversion measures such as installing water-saving plumbing fixtures and appliances and identifying and repairing leaks within your home, visit DEP’s website at www.depweb.state.pa.us.