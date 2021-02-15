Lent begins tomorrow. The solemn religious period in the Christian liturgical calendar begins Ash Wednesday and ends about six weeks later on the Saturday before Easter.
The purpose of the season is to prepare Christians for Easter through prayer, repenting of sins, doing penance, performing acts of kindness for others and self-denial.
A number of people abstain from eating meat during this time, either because their religion encourages them to do so or because they are denying themselves.
The recipe I am sharing today is a great meat-free dish. If your family enjoys Tex-Mex flavors they will like this recipe. The cook will appreciate it too because it provides all the flavors of enchiladas without all the fiddling of trying to roll filling up in a tortilla. This dish is also quick, easy to prepare and uses many things that can be kept on hand in the pantry.
Confession here — I made this dish with ground turkey but after tasting it, I think you really wouldn’t have needed the meat because the dish is very hearty. One of the few people who would have trouble believing this statement is my husband because he thinks he really hasn’t eaten a meal unless it is built around meat.
Anyway, if you want to make this with meat, it will require one additional step to brown the meat before adding the vegetables and the sauce. If not, start by adding a tablespoon of vegetable or olive oil to the pan and cooking the vegetables.
You can use red or green enchilada sauce in this and there is also a choice of cheese. The recipe calls for a Mexican blend, but an equal amount of Monterey Jack, cheddar, pepper jack or Colby jack would also be delicious.
This recipe has everything I love about Tex-Mex. It’s flavorful and lightly spiced, filled with vegetables and topped with cheese. You can also embellish it with your favorite taco, fajita or burrito toppings including lime, sour cream and avocado. What’s not to like?
Do try this dish. If you don’t want to use ground turkey, try ground beef or leave the meat out all together.
The recipe suggests sticking the skillet under the broiler to melt the cheesy and get it all bubbly, but it really isn’t necessary. The cheese will melt into an oozy layer just by sprinkling it over the hot casserole.
Skillet Enchiladas
1 pound ground turkey or ground beef
1 medium onion, peeled and diced
1 medium sweet pepper, cored, seeded and diced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 15-ounce can of black beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup frozen corn kernels
1 1-0-ounce can red or green prepared enchilada sauce
2 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
8 6-inch corn tortillas, stacked on top of one another and cut into 1/2-inch wide strips
1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
Optional toppings, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, sour cream, avocado and lime wedges.
Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the ground meat and brown. Add the onion and peppers. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until vegetables become translucent. Add the garlic and cook another minute.
Stir in the beans, corn, enchilada sauce, chili powder, cumin and pepper. Add the tortilla strips and stir. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered until the tortillas are softened, about 3-5 minutes.
Sprinkle the top with cheese. Bake in a 400 degree oven, if desired, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. If desired, garnish with toppings. Makes about four servings.