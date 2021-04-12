Normally I try to cook a nice meal for family on Sunday. Most Sundays I pull out all the stops and prepare something that takes a bit more time than I have on a weeknight but not the most recent Sunday. I was just too tired.
In the past year, our school-age granddaughters haven’t had activities to attend, but now things are trending more towards normal. If this past weekend was any indication of how the coming weeks will be, I’m definitely going to have to take additional naps and vitamins.
Friday evening, immediately after work, I attended our eldest granddaughter’s track meet at Clearfield High School. It lasted until nearly 8 p.m.
Saturday we left home at just before 7 a.m. and didn’t return home until after 8 p.m. It was a very full day of softball scrimmages because all four granddaughters had games.
We love to support our girls, but since we have had very few events to attend in the last year, my husband and I are out of practice.
Because there were such hectic days preceding Sunday, I took advantage of a recipe I have been wanting to make for several weeks. This baked chicken dish requires such a little bit of preparation and only 30 minutes total of baking time in the oven, I had thought to make the recipe for a weeknight meal. It would be perfect with nearly any kind of quick-cooking starch such as rice or pasta, but I made a cheddar and sour cream mashed potato to pair with it and some steamed broccoli because I thought the plate needed some green.
Honey Mustard Chicken was simple to prepare. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts but you could easily substitute boneless, skinless chicken thighs or even chicken with the bones in and skin on, but you would need to increase the baking time a bit.
This chicken dish was so yummy with some tangy heat from the mustard, sweet from the honey and the perfectly roasted, succulent chicken. I made one slight change from the original recipe that calls for you to melt a small amount of butter to pour over the onions before cooking them a small amount of time in the microwave. I didn’t want to have to wash an additional pan or microwave-safe dish so I didn’t melt the butter in advance.
I used about a teaspoon of olive oil on the bottom of my baking dish and then cut a tablespoon of butter into small pieces over top of the sliced onions, garlic and thyme before microwaving. I was worried the onions might stick to the pan if I didn’t get some fat under them before the butter melted, but the olive oil worked perfectly.
I had some really large chicken breasts so I cut them into pieces but that step isn’t necessary, although it does reduce baking time. Also I did not have the fresh thyme called for in the recipe. I seldom have fresh herbs other than occasional basil in the summer months. I sprinkled some dry thyme over the onions and garlic before I microwaved them. If you don’t have thyme I think a small amount of rosemary would also be delicious.
Honey Mustard Chicken
2 1/2 to 3 pounds of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half if large
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 tablespoon olive oil
2/3 cup Dijon mustard
1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons honey
1 medium onion, peeled, cut in half and thinly sliced into half moons
2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Salt and ground black pepper to taste
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Drizzle the olive oil over the bottom of the microwave-safe baking dish. Lay the onion slices over the oil in an even layer. Sprinkle with the minced garlic and thyme. Cut a tablespoon of butter into small pieces and sprinkle the bits of butter over the onions and garlic. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and cook on high power for two minutes. Remove the dish, peel off the plastic wrap.
Whisk together the mustard, the honey and two tablespoons of the butter, cut into small pieces.
Place the chicken pieces on top of the onions and garlic. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the honey mustard over top of the chicken pieces. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and roast in the oven for 20 minutes.
Remove the dish from the oven and uncover. Baste the chicken with the pan juices and return the dish to the oven. Bake for an additional 10 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the juices have thickened slightly. Serve the chicken with some of the juices spooned over the top of each piece of chicken.