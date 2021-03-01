Two weeks ago, Progress Editor Julie Noal shared a recipe for cooking a whole chicken in a pressure cooker, the Instant Pot.
She gave you ideas for what she does with the chicken after the skin and bones were removed and today I am going to share a recipe that could be a perfect use of some of that shredded chicken.
If you were to ask my husband what flavor of desserts he enjoys the least, he would answer lemon and mint. Maybe not necessarily in that order because I believe both are neck-in-neck, in his opinion anyway. It’s sad for me because those two flavors are among my favorites, although I never make desserts using them because I would be the only one eating them.
Anyway when I found a recipe for Lemon Chicken Soup, it sounded like just the thing for a damp Saturday evening. The recipe goes together really quickly and calls for ingredients I always have on hand, other than the cooked chicken.
However this time luck was with me and I happened to have two cooked chicken breasts in the freezer leftover from a bunch of chicken breasts I cooked several weeks ago for another use. I had removed the skin and cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces before storing.
The other ingredients, Parmesan cheese, low-sodium chicken broth, carrots, celery, onions and spaghetti are always in my refrigerator and pantry. I also had a piece of a Parmesan cheese rind in the freezer that I threw into the broth as the chicken and vegetables were simmering.
Although there is lemon juice in the soup and lemon in the title, I served a big bowlful to my lemon-detesting husband, who told me the soup was one of the best chicken noodle soups he had ever eaten.
A tip to make juicing the lemons even easier is to be sure to remove them from the refrigerator a while before you plan to use them. Room temperature lemons yield more juice.
Although there is lemon juice in the soup, it really doesn’t taste of lemon. The juice just enhances the flavor of the broth and makes it richer tasting.
It was truly delicious and the perfect dish for supper on a damp, chilly evening.
Lemon Chicken Soup
6 cups low-sodium chicken stock
Approximately 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice, from two lemons
2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds
1 stalk of celery, thinly sliced
1 small onion, peeled and diced
1 bay leaf
8 ounces of spaghetti, broken into 2-inch pieces
1-11/2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or diced
A handful of chopped fresh parsley or a teaspoon of dried parsley flakes
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Salt and ground black pepper to taste.
Place the chicken stock and lemon juice into a Dutch oven or large saucepan. Bring to a boil. This is where I added the Parmesan rind. Reduce the heat to medium and add the carrots, celery, onion, bay leaf and chicken. Simmer for 5-7 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp.
Add the broken spaghetti and cook an additional 6-7 minutes or until the noodles are al dente. Remove the bay leaf and any remainder of the Parmesan rind that hasn’t dissolved. Stir in the parsley and 1/2 cup cheese. Taste the soup and adjust the seasonings. Top each serving of soup with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese before serving. Makes four servings.