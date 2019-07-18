OSCEOLA MILLS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued an update on Thursday on a project that will see improvements to more than 22 miles of roadway surface in Centre and Clinton counties.
Work scheduled for the coming week is as follows:
Construction of a retaining wall on Route 3036 (Phoenix Road) near Osceola Mills is now scheduled to begin Monday, July 29. A closure will be implemented while this work is completed, and traffic will follow an official detour using Route 3049 (Edendale Road). Motorists familiar with the area may consider alternate routes. Residents living along Phoenix Road will be able to access their homes during this closure. This work was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 17, but was delayed for Verizon utility relocation.
The contractor will be removing guiderail on Route 2018 (Woodward Cave Road) near Woodward, Friday, July 19, and Monday, July 22. Milling operations will take place Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24. Traffic impacts will be minimal, but motorists are urged to exercise caution when traveling through the work zone as the roadway is narrow.
Overall work will include milling, installation of ADA compliant ramps, and retaining wall updates on sections of fourteen routes in Centre County and one route in Clinton County. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $4.1 million project, which is expected to be finished by late October. PennDOT will issue updates on this project as work locations change.
