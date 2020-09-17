MADERA — Bigler Township could see replacement of the Arch Street bridge begin by next month.
Supervisors tentatively awarded the project to low bidder Straw Construction at a price tag of $312,000. Supervisors are waiting for Keller Engineers to examine the bid before it is fully accepted.
CHD Enterprises bid $324,688 and Francis Palo Inc. bid $327,053 for the project.
According to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers, the township received a multi-modal grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development in the amount of $200,000 to help fund the cost.
“The bridge has been closed for about a year now,” Myers said. “The project will hopefully start in the next few weeks and finish up before the end of the year if things go right.”
In other township business, supervisors approved the purchase of a dump/plow truck from Woodward Township in the amount of $35,000.