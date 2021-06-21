Clearfield County Conservation District sent a letter imploring the state Department of Education to include environment, ecology and agriculture subjects in all science education standards.
In 2019, PDE was directed to start the process of updating science standards. It has been more than 15 years since the department adopted new science standards for all students, according to official documents.
The new sets of academic standards would take effect July 1, 2024. The comment period for the proposal closes in early July.
“A handful of us that have been in education before have seen these curriculum changes,” Chairman Mike Gill noted at a recent district meeting. “We get new ideologies in Harrisburg and all of the sudden things that you hold dear disappear.”
The proposed standards for grades 6-12 list four major disciplines, or domains. The domains are physical sciences, life sciences, earth/space sciences and engineering/technology/applications of science. The district would like to see an additional domain.
“The inclusion of specific standards for environment, ecology and agriculture as a fifth domain would allow for the integration of meaningful natural resource educational experiences,” the district wrote.
Under each domain are core concepts and performance expectations. Performance expectations are tasks students should be able to accomplish.
For grades 6-12, environment and ecology concepts are integrated into the standards rather than represent a separate domain, according to PDE Spokesman Kendall Alexander.
The performance expectations range from analyzing human impacts on the environment to utilizing data to predict the rate and impacts of climate change.
“The language change does not impact the environmental science or agricultural concepts/content that can and will be taught,” an emailed statement from Alexander read. “The language change in the performance expectations does change the way in which content understanding will be demonstrated with an emphasis on application and demonstration versus content regurgitation.”
The outlook for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or STEM, jobs appears positive, according to government documents. The Pennsylvania Workforce Needs Assessment 2016 –2026 predicted STEM jobs will grow at a rate of about 9% through 2026.
The district emphasized the importance of environment, ecology and agriculture in its letter.
“We feel it is imperative for students of all ages to understand the importance of protecting our state’s environment and our state’s number one industry, agriculture,” the letter reads. “Pennsylvania needs to prepare our students for future careers in the fields of environment and agriculture, which may not happen as the proposed science education standards are currently written.”