Clearfield County Conservation District is expecting more than 200 guests at its annual Bounty Dinner scheduled tonight at the Expo 1 building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
There will be 207 people in attendance at the dinner, said District Manager Willie Null at yesterday’s board meeting.
The dinner features locally grown, produced and made food and drinks.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Null said he and the staff have been busy delivering supplies to the caterer and said everything is looking good for tonight.
The dinner will be prepared by Shannon’s Catering of DuBois using products donated by the following suppliers:
- brisket from the Kerr Cattle Company
- beef sliders from Goss Run Farm
- barbecued pulled pork from Hidden Star Country Kitchen
- potatoes from Bell’s Potato Farm
- Cole slaw from Snyder’s Farm Market
- two different desserts made from blueberries from Krasinski’s Blueberries LLC and apples from Tammy’s Garden
There will also be wine from the Bee Kind Winery, pickles from Weedbull’s Pickles, fresh baked buns from Dawn Kunsman’s Delicious Distractions, ice cream from Galliker’s and honey butter from S. Morris Apiaries.
There will also be a Chinese auction, raffles, door prizes and a DJ will provide light music. Prizes include lottery tickets from WOKW, baskets from Curwensville Feed Store, a lighting set from Grampian Hardware, gift cards for Goodman’s Foodliner, vouchers from Eagles Ridge and Kentarra golf courses and pro shops, a wreath from Clearfield Floral Designs, and gift baskets of wine from Bee Kind Winery.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the changes to the Dirt and Gravel and Low Volume Road grant program. The grant is funded by the state and it provides financial assistance to local municipalities to improve dirt roads and low volume roads to improve water quality in local waterways. Board member Mike Gill said they are minor changes, many of which were mandated by the state, but some of them are to protect the conservation district.
Dirt and Gravel Road Specialist Rebecca Holler reminded residents that the state Game Commission is holding an informational meeting regarding Chronic Wasting Disease on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the agriculture building at the Clearfield Driving Park.
She said the game commission is running the presentation, but the conservation district will also have a table at the meeting.
The board also held an executive session for personnel matters.