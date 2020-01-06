PHILIPSBURG — Scott Conklin, Representative of the 77th Legislative District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, has announced his campaign for PA Auditor General.
“I have always thought of myself as a hard working voice for working people, and have served with the trust of those I represent in Harrisburg. Now, I believe is the time to use my voice for all Pennsylvanians by holding our government accountable,” said Conklin.
Conklin, 61, a Democrat, was first elected in 2006. Conklin is a Rush Township resident and has been married to his wife, Terri, since 1984. They have one son, Spencer, who was born in 1987.
Once elected, Scott Conklin will continue to build upon the confidence Pennsylvanians have in the Office of Auditor General by ensuring tax dollars are spent responsibly and legally across the board. He will also maintain a watchful eye on government funded programs to guarantee that resources are being managed efficiently and appropriately.
“I have served my community for over 20 years. I was chairman of the Centre County Commissioners and in charge of balancing a 90 million dollar budget, Chairman of the Salary Board, and served on the retirement board, employee benefits trust board, and the board of assessment. I brought that experience to Harrisburg as a Representative and earned a seat on the appropriations committee as a freshman. I want to leverage those decades of experience to help all Pennsylvanians,” said Conklin.
With clear and responsible fiscal focus, Scott Conklin will fight for the hardworking residents of Pennsylvania. In addition, Scott Conklin’s experience with legislation combatting domestic violence, encouraging economic investment, and fighting against partisan politics, all uniquely qualify him to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians from waste, fraud, and predatory practices. With clear and responsible fiscal focus, Conklin will continue fighting for the hardworking residents of Pennsylvania in his capacity as PA Auditor General.
“As Auditor General, I will fiercely protect Pennsylvanians from waste and corruption,” said Conklin.