CURWENSVILLE — Thanks to the efforts and generosity of local organizations, businesses and individuals, Curwensville’s Oak Hill Cemetery has been able to grow and serve the community.
The Oak Hill Cemetery Association will host its annual open house this weekend at the cemetery’s chapel to allow visitors an opportunity to view the progress. The cemetery is located at 650 Maxwell St., Curwensville.
The days and hours for the open house are Friday, May 28, Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Monday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cemetery will be displaying an upgrade to the cemetery’s lighting, the dusk-to-dawn lighting on the American Flag pole, and the association’s plans to pave additional sections of roads within the cemetery’s grounds.
Association Chairman Jack Errigo, who has served in the position for 22 years, said it is through the support of contributors that the cemetery is able to grow and better serve the Curwensville community.
He said some businesses have been especially benevolent through the years naming Russell Stone Products and Gates Hardware. Curwensville Borough has also been very willing to assist when called on through the services of its street crew and police department.
Caretaker Wilbur Neeper was also thanked by Errigo for his work and the attention to detail he gives the cemetery.
“He does an excellent job at keeping the cemetery looking great,” he explained.
Also acknowledged by Errigo are Curwensville and Clearfield veterans organizations. He said members of those groups are always very helpful placing markers on veterans’ graves prior to Memorial Day. The honor guard, composed of members of Clearfield’s VFW and American Legion, attends funeral services to perform military salutes for deceased veterans and American flag presentations for their families.
“We would like to thank everyone for what they have done here and for their donations,” Errigo said, adding, “This cemetery is a group effort. A lot of people have a role to play.”
Donations are welcomed by the association to help cover the costs of cemetery upkeep. Interest from its endowment fund no longer covers the costs of what needs to be done to keep the grounds maintained and presentable. Donations may be mailed to the association at P.O. Box 232, Curwensville PA 16833.
Oak Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for Curwensville’s forefathers, soldiers from the Pennsylvania Bucktails Company K and other persons of local interest.
The cemetery had its beginnings in 1856 when William Irvin conveyed just over two acres to Curwensville Borough to use for burials. Three additional land parcels were conveyed by Irvin’s son Col. E. A. Irvin and the remainder of the cemetery property from Charles E. Patton and heirs of the Honorable John Patton.
The chapel at the far end of the cemetery was constructed in 1932 and has been renovated throughout the years.
Curwensville Borough conveyed its interest to the Curwensville Cemetery Association in 1894. The cemetery is now maintained by the association — a non-profit organization with a board made up of local volunteers.
The association continues to make improvements to the grounds and oversee the cemetery’s maintenance.