The number of local community cases of COVID-19 are still increasing, but not as rapidly as in previous weeks.
Clearfield County recorded 63 new cases on Monday, preceded by 105 cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health. These figures are lower than one week ago.
The following communities in the region have recorded at least one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The total number of cases in those communities is listed below.
The health department reports community cases by ZIP-code level data. For example, Clearfield’s ZIP code is 16830, but DOH includes portions of nearby Lawrence Township and other municipalities using the same 16830 ZIP code.
Additionally, some areas include more than one ZIP code, such as Fallentimber in Glendale School District, which includes all of Reade Township including communities of Blandburg, Glasgow, Mountaindale and Van Ormer in Cambria County.
Philipsburg added the most cases this past week, an increase of 86 cases since last Monday. DuBois followed with 71 new cases, and Clearfield was third highest with 54. The numbers for Clearfield and DuBois were both lower than last week.
The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted in the data below, if applicable.
Community;Confirmed;Probable
ALLPORT;14 (+1);1-4 (0)
BECCARIA;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
BRISBIN;12 (+2);0
BURNSIDE;1-4 (1-4);1-4 (1-4)
CLEARFIELD;395 (+54);59 (+4)
COALPORT;76 (+8);11 (+4)
CURWENSVILLE;147 (+21);35 (+4)
DUBOIS;627 (+71);265 (+54)
FALLENTIMBER;39 (+4);8 (0)
FLINTON;34 (+5);7 (+2)
FRENCHVILLE;25 (+7);0
GLEN HOPE;8 (+4);0 (0)
GLEN RICHEY;1-4 (0);0
GRAMPIAN;54 (+6);19 (+2)
GRASSFLAT;19 (+2);0
HAWK RUN;16 (+2);1-4 (0)
HOUTZDALE;112 (+10);9 (+1)
IRVONA;41 (+8);1-4 (0)
KARTHAUS;120 (+12);1-4 (0)
LAJOSE;13 (0);1-4 (0)
LECONTES MILLS;1-4 (0);0
LUTHERSBURG;16 (+3);14 (+1)
MADERA;30 (+9);1-4 (0)
MAHAFFEY;44 (+5);14 (+2)
MORRISDALE;140 (+19);7 (+1)
MOSHANNON;24 (+1);1-4 (0)
MUNSON;14 (+1);1-4 (0)
NEW MILLPORT;12 (+2);0
OLANTA;22 (+5);6 (0)
OSCEOLA MILLS;69 (+12);12 (0)
PENFIELD;18 (+1);10 (0)
PHILIPSBURG;449(+86);24 (-1)
POTTERSDALE;1-4 (0);0
RAMEY;14 (+4);0 (0)
ROCKTON;26 (+4);12 (0)
SMITHMILL;12 (+3);0
SNOW SHOE;64 (+3);1-4 (+4)
TROUTVILLE;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
WALLACETON;10 (+3);1-4 (0)
WEST DECATUR;63 (+7);5 (0)
WESTOVER;29 (+6);5 (-2)
WINBURNE;11 (+4);1-4 (0)
WOODLAND;55 (+17);17 (+4)