Clearfield County Commissioners urged county residents to get immunized to protect both themselves and Clearfield County against the COVID-19 virus.
Commissioner Dave Glass this week urged residents who have registered for a clinic not to stand by and wait until an official calls them, but to take the initiative to schedule their own appointment.
Glass said he was recently informed of openings earlier this week at a clinic at Penn Highlands DuBois and said they were looking for people who wanted to get the vaccine shot.
“There is some slack in the system sometimes,” Glass said.
Glass said he is also urging residents to get vaccinated to help the county return to a sense of normality.
“Get the shot. The side effects are minor. The commissioners have all had the shots. When you get vaccinated you are helping the community and small businesses in the community because you will then be allowed to interact comfortably,” he said.
Chairman John Sobel agreed.
“It is very important for seniors to get their shots. I know we are all suffering from COVID-19 fatigue but the quickest way to get back to normal is for everyone to get their shots.”