CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners urged county residents who have been putting off getting a COVID-19 vaccination to take advantage of any of the many local opportunities to get inoculated.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board urged residents who have been hesitating to wait no longer. Commissioner Dave Glass reported the vaccine is widely available at a number of sites throughout Clearfield County.
The Clearfield County Commissioners have partnered with Penn Highlands Healthcare to assist residents with getting vaccinated at their clinics. To find out about upcoming locations, call the PHH vaccine information line at 814-503-4735.
“Getting a vaccination is important for a number of reasons. It is the quickest way to get the local economy open, put the pandemic behind us and get things rocking and rolling again,” Glass said.
He told The Progress following the meeting, if residents don’t want to use the PHH line to schedule vaccinations there are a number of drug stores offering the shots. “Don’t complicate it. Call the number and get right in,” he said.
The commissioners announced the board is doing some local marketing to get the word out about the importance of getting the vaccine and how to utilize the PHH vaccination line. The cost of advertising is being covered through the county’s allocation of American Rescue Act funds. Chairman John Sobel said expenses associated with fighting the pandemic are an allowable use of the funds.