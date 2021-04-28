The Clearfield County Commissioners authorized the county’s solicitor to amend and advertise the county’s hotel tax collection ordinance –reflecting a 2 percent increase.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board authorized Solicitor Heather Bozovich to revise the ordinance to include an increase in the amount of hotel tax currently raising it from 3 to 5 percent.
Clearfield County has an ordinance currently requiring a 3-percent levy be charged on the rental of rooms by county establishments that provide overnight accommodations. That tax is used to fund tourism opportunities, promotion and development within Clearfield County and is given to Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority for acting as the county’s tourism agent.
CCRTA uses some of those funds for its tourism promotion grants and sponsorship programs –handing monies out to organizations and businesses who host events that bring visitors into Clearfield County.
Recently, CCRTA board Chairwoman Susan Williams attended the commissioner’s meeting to request the board consider a hike.
The action came after CCRTA board members discussed an increase at its March meeting to allow its grant programs to be revived.
Several nearby counties are already charging 5 percent hotel tax allowed by state law, the commissioners said, mentioning both Jefferson and Centre counties as ones who charge the maximum amount.
Commissioner Tony Scotto, who sits on CCRTA’s board, reported the tourism promotion agency had to shut down its grant programs, both in 2020 and 2021, because it had few funds coming in after visitors were not traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he supports the increase.
“The board is not able to provide grants to the community. The events that bring people into the county to stay overnight are important. It’s important we help out if we can,” Scotto said.
If the increase is approved by the commissioners, it could mean adding $200,000 or more annually to CCRTA’s budget.
Commissioner Dave Glass said he too supports an increase, but said he would like to see it timed to begin in the fourth quarter of the year.
“I would like to see it start Oct. 10 so everyone will be aware,” said Glass. “Some of the hotel owners expressed trepidation about it.”
Bozovich told the board she believed it would be less complicated for all parties if the increase takes effect at the beginning of a quarter. She also stressed it is important to revise the ordinance with proper wording so that it can be enforced.
Chairman John Sobel said having a target date will also give time for the county’s hotels to get ready for collecting additional funds.
“If the board decides to go with Oct. 1, it will give the hospitality industry time to prepare,” Sobel said.
Glass said hotels only need to collect the tax and pay it to the county’s treasurer.
“Any hotel doing this should collect the 5 percent and turn it in,” said Glass. “They shouldn’t be affected at all.”