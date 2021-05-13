Clearfield County Commissioners declared May as Motorcycle Awareness Month.
The board recently signed a proclamation as a reminder to Clearfield County motorists to share roads safely with motorcycle riders and to use caution when encountering a motorcycle while traveling or passing.
According to information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Admininstration, although motorcycles account for approximately three percent of the registered vehicles in the U.S., their riders are more than 25 times likely to die in a crash.
Two members of the Chinklacamoose Clearfield Chapter of the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education attended Tuesday’s meeting. President Tobey Wingard and Legislative Coordinator Al Pearson updated the commissioners about the club’s mission to help those in need.
Wingard said the group will sponsor a car and bike show, Wheels at the Lake, Saturday, May 29, at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging will be held from 1-3 p.m. The lake’s entry fee is $3 and the entry fee for the show is $5. All proceeds from the show will benefit Clearfield County Special Olympics, he said.
The organization’s 16th annual Jim Boyer Memorial Run is Saturday, July 31. Proceeds from the event will be given to Grampian family whose son has medical issues, Wingard said.
Last year, CCCABATE raised more than $17,000 to help the Clearfield Salvation Army fulfill children’s Christmas wishes and replenish its food pantry with non-perishable items.
“We want to keep doing all we can for Clearfield County, Wingard said.
Commissioner Tony Scotto said, “The commissioners would like to thank organization for its educational outreach and all the wonderful things it does for the community.”