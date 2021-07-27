Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with ABM Industries, Pittsburgh, to oversee a $9.3 million renovation project at the Clearfield County Jail and upgrade lighting and water conservation devices at other county facilities.
The company’s North East Sales Director Tyler Nichols and senior project Developer Steve Niez provided details of the scope of work which will include structural improvements, replacing the building’s roof and upgrading the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
“There is very little of the jail that won’t be addressed,” Nichols said.
He reported working with CCJ Warden David Kessling, the commissioners and county staff to develop the plan of work.
“It was a very much a collaborative effort between ABM and the county,” he said, thanking them for their cooperation.
Nichols said much of the jail’s components have survived beyond their expected lifespan.
“While much of the jail is very clean and well maintained…there is a significant amount of end-of-life assets that are to be replaced as part of the project,” he explained.
In April, the commissioners chose the company to conduct a energy savings project at the county’s buildings. The company guarantees there will be a cost savings to the county over a five-year period garnered from upgrades to the buildings.
Commissioner John Sobel thanked Commissioner Tony Scotto for successfully negotiating a five-year contract for guaranteed costs savings with ABM beyond the three years the company proposed originally. Scotto said he believed it was important for the county to get the best deal it could.
“The commissioners were well aware the jail had maximized its useful life, many elements there have concerns that must be addressed,” Scotto said.
Commissioner Dave Glass agreed.
“The Clearfield County Jail has been put on the back burner for many years. Now it’s the jail’s turn. It can’t wait another five years — the roof, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning and pipes all need to be replaced. It’s not a case of it would be nice to have but a case of we must have to keep it viable, safe and the structure sound not only for the inmates but the employees.
Work is expected to get underway by mid-August with the interior work being completed first and the roof and HVAC upgrades to be done in the spring, weather permitting. Glass said the exterior work will be delayed until then because of component supply issues created by COVID-19. The project is expected to wrap up in late spring or early summer.
In April, the commissioner chose ABM to conduct a detailed cost analysis for the project.
The board also tentatively approved a related resolution selecting Huntington Bank of Ohio to provide financing for the upgrade through a municipal lease. The board said the length of the loan is 20 years at a fixed interest rate of 2.71 percent. The board and county Solicitor Heather Bozovich will give final approval to the resolution once the final details such as the exact amount to be borrowed and terms of the loan have been set.
The commissioners said they requested proposals from a number of banks, three of them local, and lending institutions and Huntington had the lowest interest rate fixed for the life of the loan. The bank also waived all administrative fees associated with the loan.
Glass said although the commissioners discussed several options for financing the work, he believes the county and its residents are best served by Huntington Bank’s plan.
“There are much lower costs than floating a bond. It’s kind of a no-brainer to go down this path.”
Scotto said he was also in support of Huntington’s proposal. “It has a lot of flexibility and gives us more options to get the project moving faster.”
The commissioners said they expect to utilize approximately $1.3 million awarded to the county in American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds to help cover the costs of the HVAC system and air quality improvement components.