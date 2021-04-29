Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Lisa Kovalick announced during Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners meeting that the 2021 funding round for affordable housing trusts is now open.
She said “Clearfield County is now soliciting applications for affordable housing activities to be funded by the Clearfield County Affordable Housing Fund. (Being sought are) projects which increase the availability of quality affordable housing for county residents whose annual income is less than the median income of county.”
Types of projects that would be considered for funding include owner-occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first-time home buyers programs, housing counseling programs, emergency repair programs, elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veterans’ housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance, and bridge loans for rental housing development.
The maximum amount that can be applied for is $15,000.
These funds can be used to match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. “That’s the nice thing about these funds is that they don’t have any regulations tied to them,” Kovalick said. “However they are not available to the public for their own housing needs.”
Eligible applicants include municipal governments, housing and/or redevelopment authorities, or other related agencies, non-profits, and/or developers.
Program guidelines and application are available upon request by contacting the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, 212 East Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830 or (814) 765-5149. All applications are due back to the RACC before 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
The commissioners will award the funds at their May 25 meeting, she said.