The Clearfield County Commissioners conducted a number of items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board approved a contract for hazardous material recovery response between the county and Eagle Towing & Recovery, Milesburg. Chairman John Sobel said having an agreement in place fulfills state mandates. “The renewal of this agreement satisfies requirements with the state Emergency Management Agency for the county to have a company on call,” he explained.
The commissioners approved agreements for the posting of delinquent tax notices on properties throughout the county with Holly McGovern, Dean Owens, Tawney Bookhamer, Donald Bookhamer, Reese Jacobs, Tracey Rose, Todd McQuillen, Sheila Kent and Briana Luzier.
Clearfield County Liquid Fuels allocations were approved for Clearfield Borough, $7,681; Gulich Township, $3,396.97; Pike Township, $10,593.91; Brisbin Borough, $1,000; Curwensville Borough, $4,506.78; Bradford Township, $5,330.36; Lawrence Township, $10,721.31; Girard Township, $4,015.98; and Graham Township, $3,581.03. Sobel abstained on the vote for Girard and Graham townships because he serves as solicitor for both municipalities.
The commissioners approved advertising for long-term psychiatric services at the Clearfield County Jail. Sobel said CenClear employees are serving as a temporary service provider. “There is great need for these types of services,” Sobel said.
The commissioners also approved personnel changes including: new hires, Alexis Kruise, part-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective April 19; Christine Maney, desk clerk II, register and recorder’s office, effective May 3; Avry Gisewhite, full-time corrections officer, Clearfield County Jail, effective May 3; and Robert MacTavish, part-time security guard, effective June 1.
The transfer of Karen McCully from part-time secretary II to full-time bookkeeper III in the cost and fines department was approved by the board effective May 3.
The commissioners also announced the separation/retirements of Laura Sherwood, Children and Youth Services caseworker, effective April 30; Tara Haversack, CYS caseworker, effective, May 7; and Betty Crance, domestic relations office secretary II, effective May 28.
“We would like to express our thanks to them for their service to Clearfield County,” Sobel said.