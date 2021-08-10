Clearfield County Commissioners boosted the security of its computer systems by purchasing several layers of security services at its recent meeting.
Commissioners voted to purchase Duo Access software for $17,000 per year, NinjaRMM software for $7,392 per year and Nessus for $3,390 per year.
The county is looking to beef up its security after its computer network was crippled several days due to a cyber-attack last January, county Director of Information Technology Adam Curry said.
Recently, the county had a company perform a penetration test to assess the county’s network security. Curry said the county’s network scored “pretty good,” but there were areas they need to improve.
He said the Duo Access software is a two-factor identification application that will be on all county computers for all 250 county users.
When a person logs into the county’s system, the software will send them a one-time code via text message or email that they will have to type in to gain access.
“It’s a way to prove that the person signing in is legitimately that person,” Curry said.
“It’s a really good piece to protect the county from threats from the outside,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.
Glass said many banks now require two-factor authentication for customers to access their accounts.
The NinjaRMM software will also be installed on every county computer, 280 devices, and it will allow the county to remotely monitor and manage the computers to make sure all of the computers’ software are up to date.
“Keeping software up to date is critical,” Curry said.
The Nessus Professional Software allows the county to perform its own penetration test on its system to look for vulnerabilities.
Glass said no security system is full proof, but adding multiple layers of security measures to keep out cyber-attacks will limit the damage attackers can cause if they get in.
The software purchases were made conditional on approval of Solicitor Heather Bozovich.