Clearfield County Commissioners this week voted to award the bid for new voting booths to William Penn Printing at a cost of $54,826.

The purchase includes 254 voting booths with 70 ADA-accessible booths.

The regular booths are $154 each and the ADA booths cost $195 each, not including shipping, which is $2,060, according to Commissioner Tony Scotto.

The bid was awarded pending review by Solicitor Heather Bozovich and the election department.

The new voting booths have a 10-year warranty, Scotto said.

The county is scrapping its touch screen voting booth system to a paper ballot system due to state requirements that require voting machines have a paper trail and have them in place by the fall 2020 presidential election.

