Clearfield County Commissioners this week voted to award the bid for new voting booths to William Penn Printing at a cost of $54,826.
The purchase includes 254 voting booths with 70 ADA-accessible booths.
The regular booths are $154 each and the ADA booths cost $195 each, not including shipping, which is $2,060, according to Commissioner Tony Scotto.
The bid was awarded pending review by Solicitor Heather Bozovich and the election department.
The new voting booths have a 10-year warranty, Scotto said.
The county is scrapping its touch screen voting booth system to a paper ballot system due to state requirements that require voting machines have a paper trail and have them in place by the fall 2020 presidential election.