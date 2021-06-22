Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved awarding at-risk bridge funds to a project that will start later this summer to replace an Irvona span.
Commissioners authorized $87,000 in at-risk funding be awarded to Irvona Borough to help cover costs associated with its upcoming project to replace the Hopkin’s Street bridge that crosses North Witmer Run.
Clearfield County Planning Director Jodi Brennan, who administers the county’s at-risk bridge funding, said the commissioners awarded allocations in January. But three projects in Gulich, Cooper and Morris Township required the county’s entire stipend of $132,000 — therfore, the commissioners opted to wait until the county received additional funding for the program which comes from its Act 13 Marcellus Shale Impact Fees funding.
Brennan said, “Irvona’s Hopkins Street bridge project is a very expensive project. The cost is putting a lot of burden on the local municipality.” She said the $87,000 would go a long way in defraying the borough’s expenses. “It will be a big help to the borough,” she told the commissioners.
Commissioners approved the allocation. Chairman John Sobel said he believed the funding would be a blessing to the borough.
“For Irvona Borough to have to come up with that type of funding would be a terrible burden,” he said.
In May, Irvona council accepted the lowest offer of five submitted for the Hopkin’s Street bridge replacement. That bid from Kukurin Contracting Inc., Export, cost just over $1 million.
The new bridge and approaches will be located slightly upstream from the existing bridge. Plans are to leave the current bridge in place during the project to accommodate traffic.
Construction on the new structure is expected to begin in August with work to halt by the end of November. Work will resume in the spring with the wearing course on the approaches to be installed and an epoxy applied to the new bridge’s deck to help preserve it.