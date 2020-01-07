At the request of newly-elected Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, the Clearfield County Commissioners approved significant pay increases for assistant and deputy district attorneys at its meeting yesterday.
Commissioners voted to increase the salary of the first assistant district attorney, a position now held by Leanne Nedza, to $55,000 per year; the deputy district attorney position, now held by Trudy Lumadue, to $50,000 a year; and the part-time assistant district attorney position, now held by Warren Mikesell, to $30,000 per year; and the full-time assistant district attorney position, which is currently open, to $45,000.
Last year, First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo was paid $46,500, and Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab was paid $39,899, according to a previous article in The Progress.
The position of deputy district attorney is a new position for this year.
The commissioners approved the salaries unanimously.
Sayers asked for the pay increases because Clearfield’s assistant district attorneys are paid significantly less than other counties of comparable size. He said an attorney fresh out of law school would make more as an assistant district attorney in Centre County than the first district attorney in Clearfield County.
“I think it is important to compensate them fairly,” Sayers said.
He said the county has the money this year in the budget to afford the pay increases and he noted that some of the cost of the pay increases will be offset because the booking center at the jail will soon be paying rent to the county. Currently, it does not pay any rent to the county.
Everyone who is booked at the booking center is charged a fee and those fees go into an account that has accumulated more than $350,000. He said the booking center has been making a profit of about $50,000 to $75,000 per year, but that money by statute can only be used for the maintenance and staffing of the booking center.
The Clearfield County Sheriff’s department had performed the booking of suspects on Wednesdays at centralized court, but Sheriff Michael Churner informed the county that they would not be doing that this year. Sayers said a county employee will be selected to be the booking center administrator to perform those duties, and this portion of this employee’s salary would be paid for out of the booking fee account.
Last September, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman lowered the booking fee from $200 to $50 because there was a lack of use in the booking fee account. But Sayers said Ammerman told him he would consider raising the fee if it can be shown that it is necessary.
After the meeting, when asked how much rent the booking center would pay to the county, all three commissioners said that has not yet been determined.
But with the high balance in the account, the county could run a deficit for a couple of years and still be sustainable.