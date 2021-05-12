Clearfield County Commissioners conducted a number of items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board approved 2021 liquid fuels allocations for Troutville Borough, $3,000; Jordan Township, $3,764.82; Penn Township, $4,617.31; Ferguson Township, $4,551.50; Covington Township, $3,696.08 and DuBois, $8,590.01. Chairman John Sobel abstained from the vote on Covington Township’s allocation because he is the township’s solicitor.
The board approved moving forward with finalizing the county’s request for proposals to update the county’s solid waste plan based on recommendations from the solid waste advisory committee.
Personnel changes were approved including new hires — Victoria Bennett, temporary full-time desk clerk III for the controller’s office effective April 28; Keena Stover, legal secretary II, district attorney’s office, effective May 3; Amanda Howe, conference officer, domestic relations, effective May 3; Rachael Bumbarger, part-time desk clerk III, register and recorder’s office, effective May 4; and Parker Hoyt and Ty Bender, summer interns, probation department, both effective May 10; and a separation/retirement for Shannon Kemp, part-time corrections officer, effective April 28.