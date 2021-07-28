Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday conducted various items of business including personnel and other matters.
PersonnelCounty employees’ matters were approved. They include hiring Thomas Young as a part-time license clerk for the treasurer’s office, effective July 14; Rachel Young as a caseworker for Children and Youth Services, effective July 19; and Dennis Curry Jr as a temporary part-time emergency dispatch telecommunicator, effective July 22.
Commissioners rescinded a resignation that was previously extended by a casework supervisor in the Children and Youth Services Department, effective July 29. The board said Kelsey Vitullo will continue the position with no separation in employment.
A transfer of Thomas Patterson from part-time corrections officer to full-time corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail, effective July 25 was approved.
Separations and retirements were also approved for William Nye as part-time corrections officer at the CCJ, effective July 12; Joseph Whitton as a security guard at the Clearfield County Courthouse, effective July 20; and Susan Bauer, General Information Services technician, effective July 30.
Commissioner Dave Glass recognized Bauer for her 35 years with the county. “I wish her a happy retirement,” he said.
Liquid fuels allocations
The board authorized liquid fuels allocations for Huston Township, $4,198; Union Township, $4,250; and Cooper Township, $5,457.
Curwensville Lake Authority opening
An opening was announced on the Curwensville Lake Authority. Any eligible resident interested in serving on the board should send a letter or email to the commissioners. “Get us something in writing,” Chairman John Sobel said.
Meeting cancellationCommissioners also approved canceling the Tuesday, Aug. 3, work session.