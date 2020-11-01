Clearfield County Commissioners have announced a second round of grant funding for municipalities, small businesses, and non-profit organizations located in Clearfield County.
As with the first round, the process will be completely online. The portals can be found at
www.clearfieldco.org and https://dubois.psu.edu/launchbox (for small businesses only.)
Commissioners Tony Scott, John Sobel and Dave Glass noted some important notes about the grant process:
The portals will be open through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. No applications will be accepted after that date.
Commissioners have a very limited window to grant these funds, as all CARES funds must be spent by Dec. 30, 2020. They stressed that all applicants must provide accurate information in the initial application. Detailed instructions can be found in the portals.
“If we do not get timely information, that may result in a denial of the application,” commissioners said in a statement on Friday. “As with the last round, we will prioritize those entities which have received no other assistance (such as a PPP loan or other grants).”
Entities that were awarded a grant by Clearfield County in the prior round are ineligible for second-round funding. Small businesses and non-profit organizations which were denied funding are welcome to reapply if their financial situation has changed.
Commissioners have capped second round small business grants at $5,000 for those under $200,000 annual revenue, and at $10,000 for those with revenue above $200,000. Non-profit and municipality amounts will be decided on a case-by-case basis.
The commissioners have partnered with the DuBoise-based North Central PA LaunchBox to administer the small business grants. Brad Lashinsky and his staff will be working on these applications. Any questions regarding small business applications can be directed to him at blw128@psu.edu.
Lisa Kovalick will be administering the non-profit grants once again. She can be reached at lkovalick@clearfieldco.org.
Municipalities with questions should email cccomm@clearfieldco.org.
“We look forward to assisting local small businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities as we all navigate these unprecedented times,” the commissioners said.