Clearfield County Commissioners enacted an increase in the county’s hotel tax at its meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioners unanimously adopted an amended ordinance raising the hotel tax collected in Clearfield County from three to five percent.
The increase will go into effect Oct. 1, the beginning of the fiscal fourth quarter. Commissioners said Tuesday this would provide time to notify management of those establishments the amount to be collected has gone up. Hotel tax is charged to visitors who rent rooms in county establishments providing overnight accommodations.
“The Oct. 1 date will be easier for their accounting purposes,” Chairman John Sobel said.
The revised ordinance also sets penalties for non-compliance and clarifies the collection process, county Solicitor Heather Bozovich said.
A portion of the tax is used to fund tourism opportunities, promotion and development within Clearfield County and is given to the county’s tourism agent, Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority, to distribute. Clearfield County also keeps a portion of the tax collected for overseeing administration of hotel tax.
Sobel said he had surveyed all counties in close proximity to Clearfield County and found they have already increased their hotel tax to five percent — the highest amount permitted to be collected by state law.
“All counties surrounding Clearfield County have already raised their hotel tax to five percent. CCRTA and the hospitality industry has been hit hard by the (COVID-19) pandemic. It has created a decline in their income. CCRTA has not been able to offer grants for a couple years,” he added.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the tax will be paid by consumers and not county residents.
“It should not be a burden to anyone who lives here. It should be a benefit to county residents,” Glass said.
CCRTA Chairwoman Susan Williams said on Wednesday, “The occupancy tax increase will help build local partnerships, economy and development. CCRTA will use the investment to help many organizations, fairs, festivals and events with a plentiful grant program and better its advertising efforts through the website, public relations, sales, social media and other means. We will also be able to better our research which will lead to actionable insights about who we should be marketing Clearfield County and its attractions and recreation to in a more efficient and effective way.”