Saying no system can ever be made completely inaccessible, Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract for technology services and a system review.
In January, Clearfield County’s computer system was made vulnerable by cyber attackers. The system was crippled for several days and the personal data of nearly 300 individuals was compromised.
Yesterday, the board approved a one-year agreement with IT Consulting Services Inc. of Mechanicsburg.
Commissioner Dave Glass said the board’s action was spurred by the cyber attack.
“We spent a lot of time dealing with and recovering from the attack. We want to do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
Glass said the company will perform a “holistic review” of the internal and external services and make recommendations for changes or improvements. He said the county’s Information Technology Director Adam Curry had reviewed the proposals received and approved IT’s plan.
“No system can be made foolproof,” Glass said, noting many companies with computer systems larger than Clearfield County’s have been breached, adding, “We can always do better and do what we can to fill in the gaps.”
Glass said he had hoped to get a proposal from a Clearfield County company, but none were forthcoming. He said he was pleased to be able to recommend an offer from a Pennsylvania company.