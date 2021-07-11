Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Bedford County in south central Pennsylvania... South central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Western Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania... Southwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Somerset County in south central Pennsylvania... Blair County in central Pennsylvania... Eastern Cambria County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 602 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blandburg to near Ski Gap to near Central City to near Meyersdale, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Altoona, State College, Huntingdon, Hollidaysburg, Tyrone, Bedford, Breezewood, Park Forest Village, Roaring Spring, Stormstown, Clearville, Bald Eagle, New Enterprise, Martinsburg, Lakemont, Everett, Bellwood, Warriors Mark, Cresson and Gallitzin. This includes the following Interstates... The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 124 to 161. Interstate 99 from mile markers 0 to 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH