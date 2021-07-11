Osceola Parade Firetruck Photo
Buy Now

Centre Hall Fire Company’s E4-2 earned a first place trophy for being the Best Appearing Engine 1994 and older. It was one of many fire apparatus that appeared at the Osceola Mills Parade on Saturday, July 3.

 File Photo

OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co. has announced the complete winners results for fire apparatus from the 99th Annual Firemen’s Parade held Saturday, July 3.

Best Appearing Engine 2015-2021

  • 1st –Brooklyn Fire Co. E13-1 of Lewistown
  • 2nd –Hyde Fire Co. ET6 of Hyde

Best appearing Engine 2005-2014

  • 1st –Lawrence Township E5 of Clearfield
  • 2nd –Neptune Fire Co. ET34 of Tyrone

Best Appearing Engine 1995-2004

  • 1st –Excelsior Fire Dept. E22 of Bellwood
  • 2nd –Port Matilda Fire Co. ET15 of Port Matilda

Best Appearing Engine 1994 and older

  • 1st –Centre Hall Fire Co. E4-2 of Centre Hall

Best Appearing Aerial Truck

  • 1st –Madera Fire Co. TK25 of Madera
  • 2nd –Alpha Fire Co. TK5-1 of State College

Best Appearing Rescue Truck

  • First –Madera Fire Co. R25 of Madera
  • 2nd –Ashville Fire Co. R60 of Ashville

Best Appearing Ambulance ALS or BLS

  • 1st –Mountain Top EMS AMB 13-2 of Sandy Ridge

Best Appearing Squad/Utility/QRS

  • 1st –Blazing Hook and Ladder SQ33 of Tyrone
  • 2nd –Oklahoma SQ37 of Sandy Township

Best Appearing Tanker

  • 1st –BJW ET16 of Woodland
  • 2nd –Houtzdale TA23

Best Appearing Brush Truck

  • 1st –Excelsior B22 of Bellwood
  • 2nd Mountain Top Fire Co. B13 of Sandy Ridge

Best Appearing Pierce

  • 1st –Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey AT29

Best Overall Appearing Unit –Jack Hosband Memorial Award

  • Boalsburg Fire Co. TA3

Best Overall Equipped Unit –Fire Chief’s Award

  • Undine Fire Co. TK2 of Bellefonte

Parade Chairman’s Choice Award –Paul Barnett Memorial Award

Hope Fire Co. of Philipsburg E57-1, R57, SU57, UTV57

Tags

Trending Food Videos