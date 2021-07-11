OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co. has announced the complete winners results for fire apparatus from the 99th Annual Firemen’s Parade held Saturday, July 3.
Best Appearing Engine 2015-2021
- 1st –Brooklyn Fire Co. E13-1 of Lewistown
- 2nd –Hyde Fire Co. ET6 of Hyde
Best appearing Engine 2005-2014
- 1st –Lawrence Township E5 of Clearfield
- 2nd –Neptune Fire Co. ET34 of Tyrone
Best Appearing Engine 1995-2004
- 1st –Excelsior Fire Dept. E22 of Bellwood
- 2nd –Port Matilda Fire Co. ET15 of Port Matilda
Best Appearing Engine 1994 and older
- 1st –Centre Hall Fire Co. E4-2 of Centre Hall
Best Appearing Aerial Truck
- 1st –Madera Fire Co. TK25 of Madera
- 2nd –Alpha Fire Co. TK5-1 of State College
Best Appearing Rescue Truck
- First –Madera Fire Co. R25 of Madera
- 2nd –Ashville Fire Co. R60 of Ashville
Best Appearing Ambulance ALS or BLS
- 1st –Mountain Top EMS AMB 13-2 of Sandy Ridge
Best Appearing Squad/Utility/QRS
- 1st –Blazing Hook and Ladder SQ33 of Tyrone
- 2nd –Oklahoma SQ37 of Sandy Township
Best Appearing Tanker
- 1st –BJW ET16 of Woodland
- 2nd –Houtzdale TA23
Best Appearing Brush Truck
- 1st –Excelsior B22 of Bellwood
- 2nd Mountain Top Fire Co. B13 of Sandy Ridge
Best Appearing Pierce
- 1st –Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey AT29
Best Overall Appearing Unit –Jack Hosband Memorial Award
- Boalsburg Fire Co. TA3
Best Overall Equipped Unit –Fire Chief’s Award
- Undine Fire Co. TK2 of Bellefonte
Parade Chairman’s Choice Award –Paul Barnett Memorial Award
Hope Fire Co. of Philipsburg E57-1, R57, SU57, UTV57