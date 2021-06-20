Clearfield Borough Council was updated on the status of repairs to the Clearfield Driving Park grandstand.
Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack, during his monthly report, told council recently that he and Richard Hughes of Hughes Engineering, Clearfield, had recently visited the grandstand and inspected ongoing repairs to the structure.
The grandstand has been closed since August 2019 ,according to reports published in The Progress. Structural issues are the cause. Work to fix those problems was to have been completed by the 2020 edition of the Clearfield County Fair — but last year’s fair was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mack said the individual making the repairs “is working hard. He has made a lot of progress and it looks very good. There is a big event coming up (at the Driving Park) Wednesday. It is expected to bring in 5,000 people and they hope to use it.”
He said Hughes found four small spots of concern but he expects those would be repaired by Wednesday.
“Once they get those taken care, Hughes will sign off on it. If everything goes well they will be ready for the fair,” Mack told council.
The grandstand provides seating to spectators for events held on the large stage. The building also features a large area on the ground level where vendors set up to sell wares during the Clearfield County Fair and other events. There are also restrooms and offices as well as the ticket booth located in the bottom section of the grandstand underneath the seating area.
The 2021 edition of the Clearfield County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 1-7.