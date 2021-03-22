COALPORT — After a hiatus in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns, the Coalport Street Fair is returning for 2021.
The festival will be held Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The majority of the activities are held along Main Street in Coalport.
Committee Member John Shawley said the committee held its first meeting in February where planning ramped up.
“The committee typically would have already had a half a dozen meetings by February, but was apprehensive about planning the street fair too early until we had a better outlook on the state’s reopening plan. The delayed schedule has put us off pace for goals set in previous years, but we’re all working hard to get back on track.”
The committee is composed of approximately 12 residents and business owners.
“We have a few new members this year who are bringing some fresh ideas,” he said.
Shawley said the final schedule for the street fair has not been confirmed by the committee but in addition to some new activities, several favorites will also be returning.
“The street fair’s event schedule for this year is not set in stone yet, but as in previous years, we plan to have a cruise-in, a parade, a free kid’s corner, a petting zoo, and a crazy auction. New this year will be the addition of a ‘Coalport’s Got Talent’ – talent show.” There will also be vendors selling all types of items, food and live music.
Shawley said volunteers are needed to help with activities. For more information about the festival or specific activities or to register to help with the festival visit the Coalport Community Decorating Committee’s Facebook page or call Shawley at 814-414-9913 or Annette Stiver at 814-672-3035.
Vendors are also being accepted. Shawley said the committee has been amazed at the interest in the event.
“Despite not having a street fair last year, we have seen an increase in vendor participation. Everyone we have talked to has mentioned how they missed having a street fair last year and is looking forward to having one this year.”
The festival will follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations for safety. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The committee is also planning to implement best practices such as timed entries, entry and exit points and hygiene stations.
“Our hope for the Coalport Street Fair is to provide a safe, family-friendly outing to raise funds for the Coalport Community Decorating Committee while also providing an outlet to support small businesses, local crafters, organizations, and food vendors. Even though it will take additional effort to put together a street fair in such little time, we felt it was an important step towards bringing back a sense of normalcy and nostalgia to the community,” Shawley said.