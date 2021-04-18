COALPORT — Customers at Josie’s Restaurant on Main Street in Coalport had basically one topic of discussion over the weekend — an arson fire that destroyed a home only a few doors down from the restaurant and resulted in the death of a Patton man late Friday night.
JoAnn Kovel, owner of Josie’s, said the incident was the main topic of conversation among most of her customers on Saturday and Sunday.
“They all feel bad,” Kovel said of her patrons’ reactions. “No one wants to have someone’s life taken.”
This isn’t the first time that Kovel has had some kind of tragedy occur not far from her small business.
In July 2019, a boarded up property next door had become a hangout for alleged drug activity that resulted in a shooting incident. Three adults and six juveniles were charged in the case.
Earlier this year, three people were overcome with carbon monoxide and died after a furnace malfunctioned a few blocks away. The cause was not crime-related, but the avoidable deaths were a shock to the community.
There have also been numerous drug-related incidents including multiple thefts and robberies in the area in recent years. Crime has steadily been on the rise.
And on Friday night, 60 firefighters battled an arson fire that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man from Patton.
Jonathan Gallaher, 36, of Coalport was charged in the incident by Clearfield-based state police with arson and criminal attempt homicide and is now lodged in Clearfield County Jail without bail.
Kovel said she and her customers are worried about the usually quiet, rural town that once bustled with activity as the result of a booming coal industry that disappeared in the 1980s. The town is now a popular stop for travelers thanks to its proximity to popular nearby recreation sites like Rock Run Recreation Area and Prince Gallitzin State Park.
“This town is out of control,” Kovel said. While her restaurant is popular with locals, it is also very popular with the tourist crowd, especially ATV and motorcycle riders who pass through, or with folks utilizing the state park’s marina or camping areas at Glendale Lake.
“We need security, and we need to get this town cleaned up,” Kovel said. “I can’t imagine in five years what will be left up here.”
Kovel said she was in fear the whole time the house was burning on Friday night.
“I have older friends who live right beside that house, and I was worried for their safety.”
Resident Barby Trent, who has been pushing for a stronger Neighborhood Crime Watch group in Coalport, said she heard the fire was ruled arson when she attended a church service on Sunday morning.
“I was very surprised to hear it was an arson, I was very shocked,” Trent said in a telephone interview. With the steady increase in crimes in the small, rural borough, Trent has tried to ignite renewed interest in getting more residents involved in a Neighborhood Crime Watch group that was formed several years ago.
“I was hopeful that a Neighborhood Crime Watch would help deter some of this,” Trent said. The COVID-19 pandemic that started a little more that a year ago put a stop to the monthly meetings, but Trent was looking to not only start in-person meetings again starting this month, but also hoped more residents would participate.
“I didn’t get anyone to reach out to me. Nobody has really reached out. There hasn’t been a spark in the community to help deter any of this, which is sad.
“I’m not asking people to be heroic, I’m looking for people to keep an eye out,” Trent continued. “Come out to meetings and learn how to protect the community.”