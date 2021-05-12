COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council President Paul Zupich reported Wednesday the hold placed by the state of Pennsylvania for the borough’s financial allocations has been released.
“Thanks to the immense efforts of Kathryn McCusker, Coalport is no longer z-blocked. She corrected its 2017 and 2018 tax returns. The borough still has issues with the Internal Revenue Service, but for the moment we can take a break,” Zupich noted.
In recent weeks, council has been working to correct past issues with the IRS and the state Department of Revenue with a number of residents volunteering their time to work with council and its secretary to review financial documents and reports to determine what corrections need to be made to resolve issues with both agencies.