Coalport Museum Commission unveils new brochure

COALPORT — At the Jan. 28 meeting of the Coalport Museum Commission, curator Richard W. Snyder II distributed all members copies of the full-color museum brochure that has been totally revised.
After meeting with local graphic designer Emily Eakins, Snyder went with her suggestion to move from the previous trifold letter-size paper to a folded 11 by 17”, more “magazine style” look.
“Ms. Eakins not only researched details for the new brochure by utilizing our website (www.coalportmuseum.org), but also took many photos in the museum itself to include, for example, an attractively-done section titled ‘Collection,’ which has close-up pics of historic mining tools and artifacts,” Snyder told the group.
Other sections include the hours, history of the museum, reference room, and donations— with every page having a montage of displays, antique equipment and historic photos. Snyder expressed his gratitude on behalf of the commission to the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority for completing the printing and folding of these brochures, which will be valuable to spread the word about the coal museum.
The board approved a motion to requisition a new enduring aluminum sign from “Moonlight Sign Company” on a framed display board out in front of the Coalport Community Building, replacing the cut out wood letter sign from 1979. This will attractively delineate all the groups that utilize the building, which include, the Coal Museum, the Glendale Area Public Library, Coalport Community Nursery School, as well as the offices of Coalport Borough.
Trina (Troxell) Corson, museum genealogist, donated a wealth of historic newspapers she purchased at an auction, which include 27 “Citizen Standards” from the 1930s through 1950s, an 1889 “Houtzdale Observer,” a 1954 Citizen Standard with a published “History of Houtzdale up to 1912,” as well as old “Osceola Leader” newspapers.
In other news, the board viewed the updated display of the dragline shovel models acquired over the summer, learned museum assistant Pat Onrubia has just finished entering all the data from the 1881 legal docket from our local area into an INDEX detailing all the proceedings. and Vice president Rita Hahn purchased the book “1897 History of Clearfield County” (The Public Spirit) in memory of the late local philanthropist Carl Gilligan.
The next meeting of the Coalport Museum Commission is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Coalport Community Building on Forest Street. Individuals interested in the early hand-loading days of bituminous coal mining, Glendale Valley history or local family genealogy are invited to attend.