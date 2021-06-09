COALPORT –Coalport’s mayor issued a warning to residents who are violating the borough’s nuisance ordinance and suggested a way council could help eliminate one of those issues.
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Margaret Maddalena said she was alerting residents before sterner action is taken. “Within the next month, those who are not obeying will get a certified letter.”
She noted there are numerous properties within the borough where owners need to clean up. Many of those have high grass in their yards, trash and furnace ashes piling up and non-operable vehicles parked on their properties.
“This is their one chance before it catches up to them. People need to tidy up around their houses. There should be no junk cars. There is lots of garbage piled up around houses front and back. Get rid of it before you get a letter,” she said.
“I’m warning residents those letters are coming out within the next month. That gives them a month to clean up,” Maddalena said.
Council said they will try to post a copy of the nuisance ordinance to the borough’s Facebook page so that residents know exactly what the violations are.
Maddalena also suggested council consider creating an ordinance requiring residents to provide proof they have garbage pick up service or use another legal disposal method.
Council did not discuss or take action on her request.