COALPORT — A local man died of injuries sustained in an ATV crash on Sunday.
Jeffrey A. Noel, 54, of Coalport, died at UPMC Altoona after sustaining head and chest injuries as the result of the crash that occurred at 12:24 p.m.
Accoridng to Clearfield-based state police, a Polaris Ranger 400 driven by Jamie L. Noel, 48, of Coalport, was traveling north on Shortcut Road in Beccaria Township towing a Honda 4-wheeler operated by Jeffrey Noel. The Honda was being pulled with a cable.
Police say Jeffrey Noel placed the Honda into gear, causing it to overturn back to front, then landing on top of him.
Jamie Noel was not injured as a result of the crash, and neither ATV sustained major damage.
Assisting police on scene were emergency responders from Glendale Vol. Fire Co. and Irvona EMS.