COALPORT — A local man who allegedly assaulted two adults inside Minit Mart in Coalport with a wooden club and then threatened them with a shotgun has been arrested and is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.
Kenneth J. Selvage, 59, of Coalport, is lodged in Clearfield County Jail unable to post $100,000 monetary bail related to the charges stemming from the Jan. 24 incident.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, on Friday at 11:25 p.m., troopers responded to an incident at Coalport Minit Mart where Selvage allegedly physically assaulted a 38-year-old male and a 35-year-old female — both of Fallentimber — with a wooden club.
Selvage then returned to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a shotgun and re-entered the store, and threatened to physically harm the victims while holding the shotgun.
It is unknown if the victims were store employees or customers.
Selvage was arraigned in front of District Judge Jerome Nevling on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm prohibited.
Selvage is also facing charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person — all misdemeanors, as well as summary harassment.
Selvage is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing at Centralized Court on Wednesday at CCJ.