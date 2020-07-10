JOHNSTOWN — A Coalport man has been charged in federal court in Johnstown with violating federal firearms laws.
The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady on Friday.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred at Coalport Minit Mart in Coalport on Jan. 24.
Kenneth Selvage, 59, was allegedly in possession of a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun and 10 shells when the incident occurred.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, troopers responded to an incident at Coalport Minit Mart where Selvage allegedly physically assaulted a 38-year-old male and a 35-year-old female — both of Fallentimber — with a wooden club.
Selvage then returned to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a shotgun and re-entered the store, and threatened to physically harm the victims while holding the shotgun.
It is unknown if the victims were store employees or customers.
In 1999, Selvage was convicted of escape, which is punishable by a prison term that exceeds one year. Federal law prohibits those who have been convicted of a crime punishable by a prison term exceeding one year from possessing firearms.
Selvage is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.