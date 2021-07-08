COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council discussed difficulties with filing a recent application for COVID-19 relief funding.
Council President Paul Zupich told council the borough received information, noting it was entitled to receive up to $51,000 in America’s Rescue Plan funds over a two year period.
An application had to be submitted requesting the funds for eligible projects. Zupich said the issue arose when the borough’s System for Award Management number was put on the application.
“We worked really hard on submitting an application and then found the borough’s business name, address and email doesn’t match what is on file with the registry,” he told council. He said not only did the information not match, borough officials were not permitted to receive the information on file.
He compared trying to find information about the borough to being an investigative reporter.
“It’s like being in the (Central Intelligence Agency) whenever it wants to investigate someone.”
He said although a number of configurations of information was submitted to the system, they were not the correct ones. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.’s office was able to assist the borough in obtaining the information needed so that the SAM number could be corrected.
“We could have never figured it out on our own. We never would have gotten the information without Sen. Langerholc’s assistance,” he explained.
He said the borough is hoping to get the correct information in for the SAM number so that it can receive the ARP funds.
“That is our priority to get this number,” Zupich said.