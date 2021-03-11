COALPORT — After meeting in executive session with eight representatives of the Coalport Ministerium and interested residents, Coalport Borough Council emerged and voted not to continue with legal proceedings between the borough and the owners of the Coalport MinitMart.
At council’s March 1 meeting, members approved scheduling Wednesday’s meeting. Members said at that meeting, council was at a point where it needed to make a decision on whether to continue fighting an appeal filed by Nittany Oil Co. over council’s refusal to allow the transfer of a liquor license to allow the MinitMart to expand to serve beer and wine.
Members said council had two options, continuing with legal proceedings that includes a hearing scheduled for March 16 or allowing Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Fredric Ammerman to render a decision on appeal based on the information Judge Ammerman already has, along with rules and regulations used by the state Liquor Control Board to determine whether the request can be granted.
“Now we either move forward with the hearing and use up more tax dollars or we submit a brief requesting the judge make a decision based on the information he has,” President Barby Trent said at the start of Wednesday’s meeting.
The session lasted approximately 40 minutes and was called to discuss legal matters. Trent stressed prior to the start of the executive session that matters discussed in the closed meeting must be kept confidential.
Several residents spoke out after council emerged from the executive session.
“We appreciate council’s time and effort and hope the judge will rule to allow law and order to continue in our town,” Julie Clarkson of the Assembly of God Church said.
Others said they were concerned about the possibility of children playing in the yard of the church that is in close proximity to the MinitMart.
At the March 1 meeting, council reported it had already spent the $5,000 members allotted for fighting the complaint filed by Nittany Oil Co. Several members were concerned about spending even more money given the borough’s limited budget and ongoing financial issues with the state and federal governments.
A hearing on the appeal was held Sept. 3 with Judge Ammerman after Nittany requested subsequent relief from council’s decision stating the borough failed to comply with the court’s order by not meeting the timeline it issued.
Borough Solicitor Shiann McGovern protested the request, stating the borough was forced to find another solicitor after the resignation of Ryan Sayers after he was elected as Clearfield County’s district attorney, and additional time was needed by council to find a new solicitor and have them become knowledgable about the case.
In its resolution for the court, council responded it has the power to maintain protection of the borough’s residents and stated reasons why it is against the transfer of the license. Complaints include the proposed building is located less than 300 feet from a lawful church, which is a violation of the law; the proposed structure would be detrimental to the welfare, health, peace and morals of the neighborhood inhabitants; liquor is not permitted to be sold in a location where liquid fuels are sold; the drawings submitted do not specify the project is in compliance with the borough’s 100-year flood plain plan; and the project appears to be an encroachment in the flood protection plan for Clearfield Creek and Blain Run in the borough.
Other reasons noted in the resolution are Coalport already has a disproportionate amount of liquor licenses within a mile for the 497 residents noted in the 2010 census; complaints from residents concerning a possible increase in the volume of misbehavior and vandalism in conjunction with the store’s hours; and Nittany improperly addressed communications to the borough naming a previous secretary in its letter.
Judge Ammerman also has a transcript from the public hearing held by council just after Nittany requested to transfer the liquor license. Approximately 30 residents, business owners and ministerium representatives attended the meeting. The majority of them stated their opposition to the transfer.