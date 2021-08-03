COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council approved using its American Rescue Plan funds to upgrade its storm water system.
Council President Paul Zupich reported the borough has received its first allotment of money totaling $25,696. A second installment of the same amount is expected next year. The borough has four years to spend the federal stipend.
Although there has not been much information presented concerning eligible uses for the money, Paul Zupich said he feels confident the funds can be used to improve the borough’s storm water drainage system.
“Storm drains are an allowable expense,” he said.
According to information on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website, ARP funds can be utilized for municipal water, sewer and broadband infrastructure to pay for projects that will improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.
At a special meeting July 19, council authorized installing cross drains near the intersection of Spruce and Forest streets. The work was recommended by the state Department of Transportation to help alleviate volumes of water from washing onto state Route 53, Main Street.
Zupich said volunteer borough supervisor Mike Delfosse and borough employee Walt Hoey did an exceptional job at getting the drains installed.
“The system will work a lot better now,” he explained, adding “The drains are functional. They actually work now.”
Delfosse expressed thanks to Dave Garrity and Calvin Glass for their assistance with the project. “It went very well. Now we are hoping to get those spots paved,” he explained.
Zupich said the cost for all components of the project are still being calculated. He said he hopes to have a total cost for the project calculated soon. He said he would present a report at a future meeting.
In a related matter, council authorized opening a separate bank account for the ARP monies. Zupich said the funds may not be co-mingled with the borough’s general account.