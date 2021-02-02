COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council on Monday set rates for Beechwoods Park pavilion rentals.
Council set a fee of $60 each for those who want to use Pavilion No. 1 or No. 2 for parties, reunions, meetings or other gatherings, especially on the weekends when the park is busiest.
Council members said during discussion that led to setting a rental fee, those who reserve the pavilion may not realize there are annual and monthly costs associated with the park and the pavilion that must be paid.
By setting a fee, council said it hopes to cover some of those expenses.
President Barbie Trent said the consistent costs include insurance, water, portable toilet rentals, electricity and sanitation.
“Many people use the park but only a handful reserve the pavilions. I don’t want to discourage anyone from using the park but there are expenses associated with the park and the pavilions,” she said, adding she was concerned if council set the fee too high residents may go elsewhere and she said she doesn’t want that to happen.
Several years ago the fee was $50 for pavilion rental and council opted to waive the fee and set up a donation system for pavilion use. Council’s Park Committee Chairwoman LaDawn Yingling said although the fee was waived by council and groups and families renting the structures were asked to give a donation for its use rather than pay a set fee. She said not everyone who used the structures in 2020 gave a donation although a few groups were very generous.