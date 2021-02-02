COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council has adopted a resolution allowing the borough’s secretary to collect residents’ taxes in the coming year.
At Monday’s meeting, council formerly approved its intentions to allow borough Secretary/Treasurer Noelle Morrissey to accept taxes as part of her duties. In October, elected Tax Collector Mary Glass notified the borough of her intentions to resign from the position, effective Jan. 15. Council accepted Glass’ letter at its November business meeting.
Although council advertised the position, no resident expressed any interest in being appointed to the seat, council President Barby Trent said. She said council has until Feb. 14 to fill the vacant position and would be required to call a special meeting if members didn’t address the matter Monday.
“Since October we have been dealing with filling the tax collector’s position. No one came forth and I suspect no one will run for the position (in the municipal primary election May 18),” Trent said.
Trent said she contacted the borough’s Solicitor Shiann McGovern to determine whether Morrissey could serve in the position. She said McGovern contacted the tax assessment office and they opted to ask the county’s solicitor to review the request.
The resolution notes under Title 8 of the state’s Borough Code, council, under the local tax collection law, may enter into an agreement for the collection of taxes or the joint collection of taxes. The section also notes whenever a vacancy of the tax collector exists, at the option of council, taxes may be collected by the borough’s secretary or its manager in municipalities where a manager’s position exists.
The vote was 3-0-1. Trent, who is Morrissey’s mother, abstained. Kevin Swauger, LaDawn Yingling and Shawn Yingling voted to approve. Councilman Robert Lee was absent from the meeting.