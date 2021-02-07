COALPORT — Although many borough councils utilize the Pennsylvania Borough Code to help them operate their municipality, Coalport Borough has taken it a step further and also governs using bylaws.
Bylaws provide a governing body with a framework to carry out its functions and operations harmoniously to benefit individual members or the collective group.
At its recent meeting, Coalport’s council approved amending its bylaws.
President Barby Trent reported that the bylaws, which were adopted a number of years ago, were reviewed during council’s committee’s meeting.
“The committee recommended the bylaws either be abolished or amended,” Trent said.
Council opted to revise the by-laws by setting a time-limit on the amount of time a president may serve. The new language requires a council president to have served on council for two years before he or she can be elected to the position.
The president will serve a four-year term and cannot be elected to a second term consecutively. Trent said the amendment would eliminate presidents serving in the position for numerous years.
“It will be more fair for everyone,” she said.
Council agreed and unanimously voted to approve the revision. Member Robert Lee was absent from the meeting.
Council also eliminated a section that allowed members to vote by ballot.
“This is not permitted under the borough code,” Trent said.