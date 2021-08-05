COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council President Paul Zupich had good news for council Monday in regard to its federal tax issues and finances.
Council has struggled for several years trying to resolve the borough’s issues with the Internal Revenue Service.
In June, council approved a power of attorney agreement with Kathryn McCusker, a certified public accountant and tax preparer.
The document allows McCusker to work as an agent of the borough to sort out the problems between the IRS and the borough concerning several years of unpaid employee taxes, incomplete reports and fines issued to the borough because it failed to meet deadlines.
Zupich noted McCusker has completed 2015 quarterly reports for employees as required by the Internal Revenue Service and is working on 2016.
“The third and the fourth quarters for 2016 are still missing but Kathryn will get those completed and the secretary will file those. I hope that will clear that year and the borough will not incur further fines or penalties.”
He said because of the COVID-19 pandemic the IRS is backlogged so council may not receive communications concerning whether the agency has all of the borough’s information for a period of time. “We may not get feedback for a while. I don’t know how long we will have to wait to figure out if what the borough sent does the trick.”
Zupich also told members he met with Accountant Richard Strong of Irvona recently concerning the borough’s missing reports.
“I thought it went really well. He has already gone back in time and Employee Walt Hoey’s records are up to date. He is working on the other employees’ reports for the second quarter. He thought the transition should be complete by the end of August.”
“We are doing the best we can to get good numbers. I am impressed with all the work (Strong) has done already. I think when all this is done, Coalport will have the best report it has ever had.” Zupich said.