COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council conducted a number of items of business at Monday’s meeting including ratifying council’s personnel committee’s decision to fire the borough’s former secretary/treasurer.
Council unanimously approved the committee’s decision to dismiss Noelle Morrissey. Morrissey was let go from the position on April 13 by committee Chairman Kevin Swauger. Swauger told The Progress after a special meeting on April 19 it was the consensus of the committee that Morrissey should be fired.
Swauger said he believed, at that time, the committee had the authority to fire her, stating there were grounds for dismissal.
In other business, a set of bleachers from the ball field adjacent to Beechwoods Park was donated to the Glendale Baseball Association to be placed at the ball fields in Reade Township. A spokesperson said the program currently has 100 kids participating including youth from Coalport because Coalport does not have organized teams.
“We would love to have them. We’ll replace the boards on the seats and make sure they don’t deteriorate,” he said.
Council also appointed Secretary Mary Sue Hoey as the borough treasurer and gave permission to organizations in the borough to pay for the borough’s streets to be swept. An estimate of the cost is just over $1,000.