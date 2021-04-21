COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council’s new president said council’s first priority will now be to get the borough’s finances in order.
At Monday’s special meeting, President Paul Zupich told members there are numerous financial issues that have caused the borough to be red-flagged, meaning it is unable to receive its allocations of state funding, apply for state or federal grants or have its records audited.
“Council got in a mess here in 2019. The only way it is surviving is to draw down its savings. If that continues, they soon will be depleted and the borough will be out of business. Until these issues are resolved, the borough isn’t going to receive its liquid fuels or other state-shared subsidies,” he explained.
He said the borough had a loss of approximately $30,000 a year for several years because it did not receive its state allocations including liquid fuels and Act 13 gas well impact fees.
“The borough lost money, yet council gave people raises and gave donations. The problems have not been solved to date and that created additional problems because the borough could not have its annual audit,” Zupich said.
He said there are documents missing, over a several year period, and that is making it extremely difficult to correct missing reports and calculate payroll taxes.
Part of the problem, Zupich said, is the borough hired inexperienced people to work as secretary/treasurers and council did not ensure they received the training needed in bookkeeping to do the job.
“You can’t pull someone in off the street, pay them a low wage and expect them to deal with state and federal agencies.”
He suggested for the present, the borough outsource all of its payroll and bookkeeping matters.
“I would like to see if we can outsource everything to someone who knows what to do,” he explained.
Council immediately needs to begin looking at areas of the budget where cuts can be made until the issues get resolved.
Zupich is going to work on resolving the liquid fuels audit issues. New Secretary Mary Sue Hoey volunteered to contact the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the Internal Revenue Service to begin working out those issues.
Zupich said, “We are going to find out what the borough needs to do to get those red flags removed.”