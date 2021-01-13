COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council authorized raises for borough employees.
At Monday’s business meeting, members, with a split vote, approved $1 per hour across the board salary increases. Borough employees Walt Hoey and Andrew Morrissey will now be paid $11 and $10 per hour, respectively, and borough secretary/treasurer will receive $10 per hour.
Council President Barby Trent said the raises were included in the 2021 budget and council’s approval is a formality.
Council Vice President Kevin Swauger said he believed a smaller raise for employees is justified but didn’t believe council should be approving such large hourly increases until it gets a better picture of the borough’s finances.
“I’m not saying they don’t deserve a raise but I don’t know where the money is going to come from,” Swauger said.
Trent said a review of the borough’s bank accounts show the borough is able to afford the raises, and an increase in pay is well deserved for all of them. “They do a heck of a lot and put up with a heck of a lot,” Trent said.
The vote to approve the raises was 4-1 with Trent, Robert Lee, LaDawn Yingling and Shawn Yingling voting to approve. Swauger voted no.
In a related matter, council authorized a three-month trial period revising the employees’ pay schedule so that they can be paid weekly instead of bi-weekly.
Trent said the change was requested by the employees. The change will be evaluated at the conclusion of the three month period.