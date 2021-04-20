COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council accepted the resignation of two members of Coalport Borough Council and appointed two residents to fill those slots in addition to a borough secretary and supervisor.
At a special meeting Monday, the resignations of council President Barby Trent and Councilman Robert Lee were accepted by council.
Trent said in her letter she was withdrawing from council effective April 13. She told The Progress she was asked by Vice President Kevin Swauger to tender her resignation outside of a meeting.
“I am sorry you felt I was not effective as a member of council and needed to request this, but let me assure you this is something I have been praying about for several months. The joy of serving on council is no longer present. I have a lot of stressors in my life and this has been a major one,” Trent wrote.
She closed by expressing her thanks to the borough’s residents for their kindness and support during her time on council.
A resignation from Lee was also accepted His letter noted his withdrawal is effective immediately.
“It has been a pleasure serving the community but the current council has chosen a direction I cannot agree with or be part of. I cannot support backdoor politics, shady movements and cronyism,” he wrote.
A letter noting the circumstances of her withdrawal was also submitted by Secretary/Treasurer Noelle Morrissey. She wrote she was fired from her position by Swauger on April 13.
“I did not resign. I was asked to leave,” Morrissey noted.
Council said the three letters, in their entireties, would be available for residents’ review on the borough’s Facebook page.
Members noted a verbal resignation from borough employee Andrew Morrissey, who is Noelle Morrissey’s husband and Trent’s son-in-law. It was accepted by council.
Following the meeting, The Progress asked Swauger what had occurred to cause the four to resign. He said it was the consensus of council’s personnel committee that Noelle Morrissey should be dismissed.
According to the state borough code, discharge of an employee needs to be ratified by council at a properly advertised meeting. As such, the unadvertised meeting and action of council’s personnel committee would be a violation of the state Sunshine Act.
Swauger said he believed, at that time, the committee had the authority to fire her and said there were grounds to fire Morrisey — which The Progress declined to hear because those reasons are personnel matters and should be discussed by the committee or council in an executive session.
Swauger said the committee’s action would be ratified by council at its next business meeting.
Council appointed Paul Zupich and John Shawley to fill the vacant council seats. Zupich has previously served on council. Both were given the oath of office by Mayor Margaret Maddalena.
Zupich was then elected as council president. The vote was unanimous.
Mary Sue Hoey was appointed as borough secretary and Mike Delfosse as borough supervisor. Both said at the meeting they are providing their services as volunteers at no cost to the borough.
Zupich said, “These two will manage the day-to-day operations for the borough.”