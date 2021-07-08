COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council accepted paving bids for borough streets at its recent meeting.
Council accepted the low bid of six received to resurface sections of three borough streets. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., State College submitted the lowest offer at $48,745 to pave 170 feet of Wood Street, 226 feet of Spruce Street and 835 feet of Union Street.
Councilman Kevin Swauger voted not to accept Hawbaker’s proposal. He said he would have preferred one of the other companies that submitted a bid.
Council President Paul Zupich said he was delighted the bid accepted was lower than the estimate received for the project.
“I am pleasantly surprised and I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Members discussed having some additional paving done in the borough. The state Department of Transportation’s District 2 Director of Municipal Services Shawn Agosti to identify the streets with the greatest need for paving, measure and prepare specifications for the advertisement requesting bids.
Council members approved amending an ordinance concerning appointing of an independent auditor to conduct the annual review of the borough’s financial records. “This is just formalizing what council has been doing since 2012,” Zupich said.
A worker from the AARP was approved by council. The worker will help out in the borough’s office for several hours each week at no cost to council.
Members said the addition will allow the office to have regular business hours.
Council thanked the Coalport Community Decorating Committee for paying half the cost to sweep the borough streets and and thanked all who have assisted council with reviewing and filing borough records in an effort to sort out issues with the state Department of Revenue and the Internal Revenue Service.